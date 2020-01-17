Wyoming Cowgirls take on league-leading Fresno State on Saturday

The Wyoming Cowgirls will look to hand Fresno State its first Mountain West on Saturday when they face off in Fresno, California.

The Cowgirls (8-8, 4-3 MW) snapped a three-game losing streak with an impressive 83-59 victory over Nevada on Wednesday. Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua led UW with 17 points.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova leads the Cowgirls with 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, with sophomore Quinn Weidemann chipping in 9.0 ppg and senior Taylor Rusk 8.7.

The Bulldogs (13-4, 6-0 MW), who are the only team without a league loss, are led by Maddi Utti, who averages 17.5 and 8.5 rebounds per contest.

