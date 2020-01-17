You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming Cowgirls take on league-leading Fresno State on Saturday
View Comments
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls take on league-leading Fresno State on Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming Cowgirls will look to hand Fresno State its first Mountain West on Saturday when they face off in Fresno, California.

The Cowgirls (8-8, 4-3 MW) snapped a three-game losing streak with an impressive 83-59 victory over Nevada on Wednesday. Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua led UW with 17 points.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova leads the Cowgirls with 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, with sophomore Quinn Weidemann chipping in 9.0 ppg and senior Taylor Rusk 8.7.

The Bulldogs (13-4, 6-0 MW), who are the only team without a league loss, are led by Maddi Utti, who averages 17.5 and 8.5 rebounds per contest.

Jaeden Vaifanua

Vaifanua
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News