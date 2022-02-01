 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UW WOMEN’S HOOPS

Wyoming Cowgirls take two-game winning streak into game at Air Force

  • Updated
  • 0

The Wyoming Cowgirls will look to continue their winning ways when they face Air Force in a key Mountain West game on Wednesday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Cowgirls (8-9, 4-4 MW) have won two consecutive games — 61-47 over Boise State last Wednesday and 62-53 over Nevada on Saturday — and have won seven games in a row against the Falcons (11-10, 5-5 MW).

UW’s Allyson Fertig was named the MW Freshman of the Week on Monday after averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last week. The 6-foot-4 Douglas product scored a career-high 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the win over the Wolf Pack.

Junior McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) leads the Cowgirls with 14.3 points per game, followed by Fertig (10.9 ppg) and senior Quinn Weidemann (9.5 ppg).

Fertig also averages a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per game.

Allyson Fertig 2021 headshot

Fertig
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

