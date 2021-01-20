 Skip to main content
Wyoming Cowgirls take two-game winning streak to Nevada
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls take two-game winning streak to Nevada

The Wyoming women's basketball team will attempt to extend its winning streak to three games when it plays at Nevada on Friday. The Cowgirls (6-5, 4-4 Mountain West) are coming off a two-game home sweep of Air Force.

In Monday's victory over the Falcons, senior Dagny Davidsdottir tied career highs with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Junior Alba Sanchez Ramos leads a balanced UW scoring attack with 11.9 points per game, followed by sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (11.4), Davidsdottir (9.4) and junior Quinn Weidemann (9.2). Davidsdottir leads the Cowgirls with 6.5 rebounds per game while junior point guard Tommi Olson (Worland) averages 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and is third in the MW with 5.0 assists per game.

The Cowgirls and Wolf Pack (5-6, 1-5 MW) wrap up their two-game series Sunday.

Dagny Davidsdottir headshot

Davidsdottir
