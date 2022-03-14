Wyoming Cowgirls to host Idaho State in 1st round of WNIT on Thursday

For the fourth time in the past five years, the University of Wyoming women's basketball team will play in the postseason.

The Cowgirls (15-12) on Sunday were selected to compete in the Women's National Invitational Tournament. And on Monday it was announced that they would be hosting Idaho State in a first-round game Thursday. Tip time is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

UW competed in the WNIT following both the 2027-18 and 2018-18 seasons and qualified for last years NCAA Tournament by winning the Mountain West Tournament championship. The Cowgirls, who won the WNIT title in 2007, will be making their 10th appearance in the postseason tournament.

Idaho State (19-11) was the Big Sky regular-season champion, but lost to Northern Colorado in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Tournament.

The Cowgirls are paced by three players who received Mountain West postseason honors. Junior McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman), a first-team all-MW selection, leads UW in scoring at 15.3 points per game. Douglas freshman Allyson Fertig, the MW Freshman of the Year, averages 9.7 points and a team-leading 8.1 rebounds per game. And senior Quinn Weidemann, who was named to the league's all-defensive team, averages 9.7 points per game.

New Mexico, Colorado State and Air Force will also play in the WNIT from the MW. This will be the first postseason appearance for the Falcons.

