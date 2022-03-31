Wyoming Cowgirls Tommi Olson, Quinn Weidemann to return as super seniors

LARAMIE – The roommates are running it back.

Wyoming guards Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann both announced Thursday they are returning to play together one more time as super seniors.

Olson averaged a team-high 3.4 assists and Weidemann averaged 10.2 points to help lead the Cowgirls to the third round of the WNIT this season.

After arriving on campus together for Joe Legerski’s final season, Olson and Weidemann emerged as team leaders over the past three seasons for Gerald Mattinson and played key roles in the program's first Mountain West Tournament championship and second NCAA Tournament berth last season.

Now the longtime roommates, who are both starting graduate school at UW, will play for first-year head coach Heather Ezell.

“I am not quite ready to turn in my Cowgirl uniform so I have decided to take my COVID year and play another year,” Olson posted on social media. “I am beyond thankful to coach Ezell and the rest of the staff for allowing me this opportunity. It is an honor to represent the state, the people and the university.

"I am beyond excited to get back to work and continue to make more history for the program. Go Cowgirls!”

Olson, who is from Worland, had one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in the NCAA last season and improved her 3-point shooting. The 5-foot-6 guard knocked down some of the biggest shots of the season, including a game-winning 3 at the buzzer to stun New Mexico at the Pit.

Weidemann averaged 23 points during the Cowgirls’ recent WNIT run that included an overtime win over Idaho State, a triple-overtime win over Tulsa and a triple-overtime loss to UCLA.

“I am excited for the future of Cowgirl basketball and I am looking forward to being a part of it!” Weidemann posted on social media. “See you next year!”

UW loses leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw, who averaged 14.9 points and 5.7 rebounds as a junior. The talented guard from Lyman plans to graduate this summer and forego her senior year to serve a Mormon mission.

Ezell still has one homegrown star to build around in Douglas High graduate Allyson Fertig. The 6-4 center was the MW freshman of the year and averaged 10.5 points and 8.7 rebounds during her first season with the Cowgirls.

Freshman guard Emily Mellema also accrued some valuable experience down the stretch along with sophomore bigs Grace Ellis, Paula Salazar and Marta Savic. Sophomore shooting guard Ola Ustowska will be another key piece to the puzzle as she makes her way back from a season-ending knee injury.

UW has signed two players in the 2022 recruiting class in guard Grace Moyers of Erie, Colorado, and Annie Stinar of Boise, Idaho.

