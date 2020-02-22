You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming Cowgirls top Air Force for third consecutive victory
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls top Air Force for third consecutive victory

The Wyoming women's basketball team outscored Air Force 22-8 in the second quarter to take control on its way to a 68-52 victory Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

The Cowgirls (14-11, 10-6 Mountain West) extended their winning streak and remained tied with San Jose State for third in the league standings with two regular-season games remaining.

Sophomore Quinn Weidemann scored a season-high 24 points as she was 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 4 from distance, and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua added 12 points and 10 rebounds and sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos pitched in 12 points.

Wyoming has a quick turnaround as it plays at Nevada on Monday before hosting league-leading Fresno State on Thursday.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

