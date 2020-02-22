Wyoming Cowgirls top Air Force for third consecutive victory

The Wyoming women's basketball team outscored Air Force 22-8 in the second quarter to take control on its way to a 68-52 victory Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.
The Cowgirls (14-11, 10-6 Mountain West) extended their winning streak and remained tied with San Jose State for third in the league standings with two regular-season games remaining.
Sophomore Quinn Weidemann scored a season-high 24 points as she was 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 4 from distance, and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua added 12 points and 10 rebounds and sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos pitched in 12 points.
Wyoming has a quick turnaround as it plays at Nevada on Monday before hosting league-leading Fresno State on Thursday.