Wyoming Cowgirls travel to Boise State as Mountain West play continues
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls travel to Boise State as Mountain West play continues

The Wyoming women's basketball team will try to get back on the winning track Monday when it begins a two-game series at Boise State.

The Cowgirls (4-3, 2-2 Mountain West) are coming off a dramatic split against Fresno State in which they won the opener on Jaye Johnson's put-back at the buzzer before losing 83-80 in overtime.

Junior Alba Sanchez Ramos, who scored a career-high 27 in the loss to Fresno State, leads UW in scoring at 13.1 points per game. Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) adds 11.2 points while junior Quinn Weidemann is averaging 10.7. Senior Dagny Davidsdottir pitches in 7.3 points per contest and leads the team with 6.1 rebounds. Junior Tommi Olson (Worland) continues to fill the stat sheet for the Cowgirls with 5.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and a team-leading 4.4 assists.

For the Broncos (6-1, 3-1 MW), junior guard Jade Loville averages 19.6 points per game.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.

