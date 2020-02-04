Wyoming Cowgirls try for season sweep of Boise State

The Wyoming women's basketball team will be going for its fourth consecutive win when it takes on Boise State on Wednesday in Boise, Idaho.
The Cowgirls (11-9, 7-4 Mountain West) are coming off an impressive 80-45 victory against San Jose State on Saturday in which four players scored in double figures and they outrebounded the Spartans 43-27.
Sophomore Tereza Vitulova leads UW with 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, with sophomore Quinn Weidemann adding 9.3 ppg and senior Taylor Rusk 9.2 ppg.
The Cowgirls defeated Boise State (15-8, 7-4 MW) 73-68 on Jan. 1.