Wyoming Cowgirls try for second win in a row when they host Nevada

Coming off an impressive 61-47 victory over Boise State on Wednesday, the Wyoming Cowgirls have a chance to move to .500 in Mountain West play when they host Nevada on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.

Senior Alba Sanchez Ramos had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowgirls (7-9, 3-4 MW) in their win over the Broncos while Paula Salazar added a career-high 15 points.

The Wolf Pack (13-6, 5-2 MW) have lost two of three, including a 66-55 defeat at Colorado State on Thursday.

Junior McKinley Bradshaw continues to lead UW in scoring at 14.1 points per game followed by freshman Allyson Fertig (10.1) and senior Quinn Weidemann (9.9). Fertig is also averaging a teams-best 6.6 rebounds per game.

