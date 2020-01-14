Wyoming Cowgirls try to end three-game slide when they host Nevada

The Wyoming women's basketball team was tied for first place in the Mountain West standings just two weeks ago. Since then, however, the Cowgirls (7-8. 3-3 MW) have lost three in a row to fall back to the middle of the pack.

The Cowgirls will try to right the ship Wednesday when they host Nevada at the Arena-Auditorium. They are coming off a 65-53 loss at UNLV on Saturday in which the Rebels scored the final 14 points of the game. Tereza Vitulova and Taylor Rusk scored 16 points apiece for UW, but the Cowgirls turned the ball over 18 times and only attempted three free throws.