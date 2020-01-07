You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming Cowgirls try to regain winning form at San Diego State
View Comments
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls try to regain winning form at San Diego State

{{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming women's basketball team looks to bounce back from its first Mountain West loss of the season when it plays at San Diego State on Wednesday.

The Cowgirls (7-6, 3-1 MW) had their three-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a 56-49 home loss to Colorado State.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova is the only UW player averaging in double figures at 12.8 points per game, but sophomore Quinn Weidemann (9.8), senior Taylor Rusk (8.0) and sophomore Karla Erjavec (7.6) have all shown the ability to put points on the board.

The Aztecs (7-7, 2-2 MW) counter with three players in double figures in Taylor Kalmer (14.4), Sophia Ramos (13.0) and Mallory Adams (12.8).

Wyoming leads the all-time series 30-28 and has won three in a row, including a 75-70 overtime victory in the semifinals of the MW Championships last year.

Tereza Vitulova

Vitulova
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News