Wyoming Cowgirls try to regain winning form at San Diego State

The Wyoming women's basketball team looks to bounce back from its first Mountain West loss of the season when it plays at San Diego State on Wednesday.

The Cowgirls (7-6, 3-1 MW) had their three-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a 56-49 home loss to Colorado State.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova is the only UW player averaging in double figures at 12.8 points per game, but sophomore Quinn Weidemann (9.8), senior Taylor Rusk (8.0) and sophomore Karla Erjavec (7.6) have all shown the ability to put points on the board.

The Aztecs (7-7, 2-2 MW) counter with three players in double figures in Taylor Kalmer (14.4), Sophia Ramos (13.0) and Mallory Adams (12.8).

Wyoming leads the all-time series 30-28 and has won three in a row, including a 75-70 overtime victory in the semifinals of the MW Championships last year.

