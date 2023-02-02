LARAMIE – Go start the bus.

Fans could have started the chant for the home team during Wyoming’s 68-54 victory over San Jose State on Thursday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (15-7, 8-3 Mountain West) are looking forward to packing their five-game road for the ride down to Fort Collins to face rival Colorado State on Saturday at Moby Arena (1 p.m., MW Network).

Allyson Fertig made sure her team, which was without leading scorer Quinn Weidemann, didn’t stumble by posting a dominant double-double against the struggling Spartans (3-19, 1-10).

The reigning MW player of the week finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead UW. The 6-foot-4 Fertig was 9-for-12 from the field despite having SJSU defenders draped over her most of the evening.

"For us to be strong in the paint and make those finishes was a big key to the game," Fertig said. "Definitely we miss (Weidemann), she’s a big talker and a leader. Some of us have picked up on the talking part, just communicating and making sure everyone’s on the same page."

Weidemann, who sat out for the first time in her career during UW's win at Boise State, remains in concussion protocol, but interim head coach Ryan Larsen was optimistic the super senior could be available for the highly anticipated Border War.

"I love the fact that we've won two without her," Larsen said. "But we're going to need her down in Moby for a lot of reasons."

UW finished just 6-for-21 behind the arc against SJSU but Grace Ellis added 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting with four rebounds to complement Fertig in the post.

Fertig made two contested shots in the paint and Tess Barnes splashed two timely 3-pointers to give the Cowgirls a 60-46 lead to put the game out of reach.

"I still love old-school power basketball," Larsen said of running the offense through Fertig and Ellis in the paint. "That's beauty in my eyes."

The Cowgirls stormed out to a quick 7-0 lead before SJSU settled in defensively. The visitors cut the deficit to two points after a 3 by Marissa Davis-Jones and a bucket by Jada Holland.

UW ended the first quarter with an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 21-11. The Spartans were 3-for-10 from the field while allowing the Cowgirls to shoot 60% (9-for-15) through the first 10 minutes.

"Our pace offensively was greater than they could guard," Larsen said.

Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter as the teams combined to make seven field goals.

A three-point play by Fertig with 51.5 seconds left provided UW with a 30-21 cushion at the intermission.

Ellis and Tommi Olson hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter to give UW a 38-23 lead.

The Spartans answered with a 9-0 run capped with a 3-pointer by Jasmine Singleton.

Emily Mellema buried a corner 3 to give the Cowgirls an 11-point cushion, but SJSU closed the frame with a 7-1 spurt to get within 44-39 entering the fourth quarter.

"We have done a good job being the aggressor," Fertig said after the Cowgirls extended their winning streak to three games. "We need to be the aggressor wherever we play."

That will be a challenge when the bus arrives in enemy territory.

The Rams (14-8, 7-4) warmed up for the Border War with an 86-64 win over Utah State on Tuesday. McKenna Hofschild, who leads the MW in scoring and assists, finished with 21 points and 10 assists.

"It's really big now that we both won (Thursday)," Larsen said. "That rivalry runs hot no matter what. With where we are in the standings ... it's going to be a lot of fun down at Moby Arena (on) Saturday."