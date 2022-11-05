Wyoming Cowgirls tune up for regular season with 87-40 exhibition win over Sioux Falls

LARAMIE – Allyson Fertig is ready for the regular season.

Last season’s Mountain West freshman of the year looked unstoppable during Wyoming’s dominant 87-40 victory over Sioux Falls in an exhibition Saturday in front of a crowd of 1,952 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The 6-foot-4 Fertig finished with 21 points on 10-for-13 shooting and six rebounds in just 14 minutes of court time after missing all five of her shots from the field in the exhibition opener against Colorado Christian.

The Cowgirls officially open the Heather Ezell era on the road against North Dakota on Friday.

“For me it was very important because our first exhibition game was just a slow game for me,” Fertig said. “To have a game like today just makes me feel more confident coming into the season and I’m really excited.”

Marta Savic is also emerging as a dangerous rotation player behind Fertig in the post. The 6-1 junior, who missed most of last season with a dislocated ankle, added 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in 18 minutes.

“It definitely felt good to get out there and have a good game,” Savic said. “I think my role on this team this year is going to be to keep the pace up when Allyson goes out. I’m basically the sub for her. I feel like I can keep us going when she needs a break.”

Fertig set the tone with eight points on 4-for-6 shooting in the first quarter to pace the Cowgirls, who led 19-13 after shooting 72.7% (8-for-11) through 10 minutes.

Tess Barnes finished off a 12-0 run with a transition layup to make the score 28-13.

UW led 34-19 at the intermission. Fertig had 12 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Savic added four points at the break.

After two baskets in the paint, Fertig finished a personal 7-0 run by splashing a 3-pointer to make the score 46-21.

“That’s one thing we’ve been trying to work on his having that one-two punch,” Ezell said. “We’ve been working with Allyson to change up her game. You saw her today take two 3s. That’s something we’re adding to her game on a daily basis.

“Then you’re able to bring Marta in off the bench and not see a big dip of her being able to score on the block.”

Savic and Emily Mellema finished conventional three-point plays and Fertig capped another 12-0 run to extend the lad to 60-26 late in the third quarter.

Freshman guard Grace Moyers knocked down three 3s in the fourth quarter as the lead ballooned to 83-37.

UW made 10 3s and outscored the overmatched Cougars 46-4 in the paint.

“It helps our offense go when we can be able to score inside,” Ezell said. “It opens up things on the outside, which is what happened this afternoon. Allyson got going early, they tried to send people at her, and now our shots on the outside started to come.”

Malene Pederson (12 points) and Quinn Weidemann (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Cowgirls, who finished 61.8% from the field, including 47.6% on 3s, while limiting Sioux Falls to 27.6% shooting.