Wyoming Cowgirls' two-game winning streak ends at Boise State

The Wyoming women's basketball team saw its two-game winning streak come to a crashing halt Wednesday with a 67-48 loss at Boise State.
The Cowgirls (11-10, 7-5 Mountain West) trailed 21-9 after the first quarter and were unable to handle the Broncs' pressure as they finished with a season-high 24 turnovers.
Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua had a team-high 15 points for Wyoming and sophomore Tereza Vitulova added 14.
The Cowgirls return to action Saturday when they host New Mexico at the Arena-Auditorium.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
