Wyoming Cowgirls' two-game winning streak ends at Boise State
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls' two-game winning streak ends at Boise State

The Wyoming women's basketball team saw its two-game winning streak come to a crashing halt Wednesday with a 67-48 loss at Boise State.

The Cowgirls (11-10, 7-5 Mountain West) trailed 21-9 after the first quarter and were unable to handle the Broncs' pressure as they finished with a season-high 24 turnovers.

Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua had a team-high 15 points for Wyoming and sophomore Tereza Vitulova added 14.

The Cowgirls return to action Saturday when they host New Mexico at the Arena-Auditorium.

