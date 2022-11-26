 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls use big 4th quarter to defeat UC Davis on Saturday

  • 0

The Wyoming women's basketball team used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 67-48 victory over UC Davis on Saturday in the Tiger Turkey Tip-Off in Stockton, California.

The Cowgirls (3-3) led 40-37 after three quarters but outscored the Aggies 27-11 over the final 10 minutes. UW was 8-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from behind the arc in the final frame.

Quinn Weidemann scored a game-high 18 points to lead the way while Grace Ellis added 17 and Marta Savic chipped in 11 off the bench. Allyson Fertig pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds.

The win gave the Cowgirls a split of their two games in the tournament after a 67-53 defeat to host Pacific on Friday.

UW returns to the court this coming Friday when it hosts Montana State for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff at the Arena-Auditorium.

Quinn Weidemann 2022 headshot

Weidemann
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News