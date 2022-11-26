Wyoming Cowgirls use big 4th quarter to defeat UC Davis on Saturday

The Wyoming women's basketball team used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 67-48 victory over UC Davis on Saturday in the Tiger Turkey Tip-Off in Stockton, California.

The Cowgirls (3-3) led 40-37 after three quarters but outscored the Aggies 27-11 over the final 10 minutes. UW was 8-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from behind the arc in the final frame.

Quinn Weidemann scored a game-high 18 points to lead the way while Grace Ellis added 17 and Marta Savic chipped in 11 off the bench. Allyson Fertig pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds.

The win gave the Cowgirls a split of their two games in the tournament after a 67-53 defeat to host Pacific on Friday.

UW returns to the court this coming Friday when it hosts Montana State for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff at the Arena-Auditorium.