 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming Cowgirls use big third quarter to sweep two-game series against Air Force
View Comments
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming Cowgirls use big third quarter to sweep two-game series against Air Force

{{featured_button_text}}

Dagny Davidsdottir had a double-double and Wyoming rallied from an early deficit for a 59-46 victory over Air Force on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Davidsdottir finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds to tie career-bests in each to lead the Cowgirls (6-5, 4-4 Mountain West) to its second consecutive win against the Falcons. Jaye Johnson (Natrona County) added 11 points, Alba Sanchez Ramos 10 and Tommi Olson (Worland) pitched iin eight points and six assists.

Air Force (3-8, 1-5 MW) jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead before UW battled back to tie the game after the first quarter and eventually take a 24-23 lead at the half. The Cowgirls pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Falcons 19-8.

“We came out in the second half and made a couple of shots and we got a couple of easy looks as well,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said in a release.

UW returns to the court Friday when the play at Nevada.

Dagny Davidsdottir headshot

Davidsdottir
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News