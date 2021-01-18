Wyoming Cowgirls use big third quarter to sweep two-game series against Air Force

Dagny Davidsdottir had a double-double and Wyoming rallied from an early deficit for a 59-46 victory over Air Force on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Davidsdottir finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds to tie career-bests in each to lead the Cowgirls (6-5, 4-4 Mountain West) to its second consecutive win against the Falcons. Jaye Johnson (Natrona County) added 11 points, Alba Sanchez Ramos 10 and Tommi Olson (Worland) pitched iin eight points and six assists.

Air Force (3-8, 1-5 MW) jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead before UW battled back to tie the game after the first quarter and eventually take a 24-23 lead at the half. The Cowgirls pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Falcons 19-8.

“We came out in the second half and made a couple of shots and we got a couple of easy looks as well,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said in a release.

UW returns to the court Friday when the play at Nevada.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.