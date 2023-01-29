Wyoming Cowgirls use late run to top Boise State for 5th consecutive road win

Even without leading scorer Quinn Weidemann, the Wyoming Cowgirls found a way to win on the road Saturday. With Weidemann on the bench after taking a charge and hitting her head in the first half of UW's win at Utah State on Thursday, the Cowgirls used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 69-62 victory at Boise State on Saturday.

The win was the fifth in a row away from the Arena-Auditorium for the Cowgirls (14-7, 7-3 Mountain West), who moved into third place in the conference just one game back of San Diego State.

Boise State led 53-50 entering the fourth quarter before Tommi Olson tied the score with a 3-pointer. After the Broncos (9-13, 4-5) pulled ahead 59-55, Malene Pedersen hit a triple to start the Cowgirls' rally.

Olson scored on a drive to the basket to give UW the lead for good at 60-59 and Tessa Barnes capped the run with a 3-pointer with 4:02 remaining for a 65-59 advantage.

Allyson Fertig, who finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, scored inside with 2:01 on the clock to make it 69-62.

Pedersen, who was 7-for-11 from the field and 3-for-3 from behind the arc, had a game-high 17 points, with Grace Ellis pitching in 11 points and Emily Mellema 10.

The Cowgirls return home Thursday to take on San Jose State at the A-A. UW defeated the Spartans 64-48 on Jan. 14.