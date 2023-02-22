LARAMIE – Heather Ezell couldn't wait to get back to the office for a lot of reasons.

That included finding out what transpired in the second half of Wyoming's 70-58 victory at San Diego State on Saturday.

Ezell, who returned from a leave of absence Monday to finish her first year as UW's head coach, was glued to the live stream as her team finished 19-for-24 (79.2%) from the field, 4-for-5 (80%) from 3-point distance and a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw line while putting 50 points on the scoreboard over the final 20 minutes at Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs led by 15 points early in the third quarter and had been giving up just 56.5 points per game to lead the Mountain West.

“Whatever you guys did at halftime; can we just bottle that up? And let’s pull that out more often,” Ezell said of her meetings with the staff after the critical comeback. “Because what we were able to do in that second half, especially there at the end of the third quarter going into the fourth quarter, is just something that is special.

“It shows how much growth this team continues to make, even at the end of the year.”

The Cowgirls (18-9, 11-5) moved back into a three-way tie for second place in the conference race with Colorado State and SDSU.

The Rams (18-9, 11-5) will visit Laramie on Saturday while the Aztecs (21-8, 11-5) have a difficult road game at No. 24 UNLV in Las Vegas. The Rebels (25-2, 15-0) have already clinched the MW regular-season title.

Before thinking about trying to lock up the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament, UW will focus on its penultimate home game against Nevada on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., MW Network).

“I think that was huge, the San Diego State win. I remember looking up during warmups at the rankings for the teams and I was like, ‘We need to win this game,’” senior guard Quinn Weidemann said. “If we’re going to have any chance of placing higher, we need to win this game. Trying to compete for second and then getting UNLV in the championship is better than getting them sometime in the middle because of how well they’re playing right now.

“We need to focus on Nevada and Colorado State, but San Diego State was huge.”

UW led by 16 points before holding on for a 57-53 win over the Wolf Pack (9-17, 6-9) on Jan. 16 in Reno.

Allyson Fertig and Emily Mellema scored 16 points each and Malene Pedsersen added 15 points in the first meeting to lead the Cowgirls.

Nevada clawed back into the defensive struggle by forcing 21 turnovers that led to 22 points.

“We can’t relax,” Ezell said. “We know they’re going to continue to play. That’s something, up 20, down 20, we’ve got to be ready to finish games, compete, be able to handle when the game gets a little tight and not be too flustered. That’s going to be the focus for us is being able to handle the pressure. We’ve got to be the more poised team and take care of the ball.”

The Cowgirls went 12-6 with seven road wins with assistant Ryan Larsen serving as the interim head coach.

So, what was Larsen's message at halftime in San Diego?

"It wasn’t X’s and O’s. It was being a good teammate, having that energy, playing for each other," senior guard Tommi Olson said. "Those things just weren’t clicking. Not to say we weren’t being good teammates; it just wasn’t a cohesive effort that was fluid.

"I think in the second half that was something we were able to put together and we saw the results of 50 points on the board."

Ezell said she will make sure Larsen continues to have a strong voice as UW closes out the regular season with some lofty postseason expectations inside the program.

“I think the entire coaching staff did a really good job in Heather’s absence,” Weidemann said. “(Larsen) taking on that role, you could see that he grew from that, too. Being able to play under Heather for a while and then playing under him, now I’m interested to see how both of them have learned from the situation and how it’s going to help our team.”