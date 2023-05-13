LARAMIE – Four words were written on the whiteboard by head coach Heather Ezell before Wyoming women’s basketball games last season.

The first line read: Cowgirl tough.

Ola Ustowska grinded through her comeback campaign with a cumbersome brace protecting her surgically repaired knee. Iron woman Quinn Weidemann had to miss the first games of her five-year career with a concussion suffered during a violent collision.

The bruises on Allyson Fertig’s arms and a scratch on her face were taxes the star center paid for dominating in the paint.

Any physical pain or mental anguish the Cowgirls experienced during the slog through a long season were put into perspective by the other two words staring at them in the locker room:

Josie tough.

“As Heather says, we always play Cowgirl tough, but there is a new meaning with Josie tough,” Ustowska explained. “Which for us is being motivated to play as tough as her. She’s really young, but what she has been through basically her whole life makes us feel grateful for our lives and everything around us. That we can bring her a smile as well is something super, super cool.”

The Cowgirls officially added Josie Sharpe to the team during a recent signing ceremony attended by the coaches and players she inspired during a 23-win season.

Fans may have noticed an energetic blonde girl high-fiving players on the bench during home games.

Behind the scenes, Josie’s presence has had a profound impact on the program.

The 9-year-old from Laramie was matched with UW by Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children with serious illnesses and disabilities with collegiate athletic teams.

“Our kids just kind of opened their eyes to there's things bigger than basketball and the life piece of it,” Ezell said. “They had someone to look at every day and go, OK, my day is not that bad when I look at her struggles.”

‘It kind of felt like a nightmare’

Josie wouldn’t let her mom, Amy Evans, put her down as an infant.

“I want to say she was sweet, but she cried and cried,” Evans said. “She was colicky. She was a pretty intense baby; she always was an intense child and still is. But lovely and really, really kind.

“She loves to be on center stage and she kind of demands that, which is nice for our family.”

Evans thought her then 7-year-old daughter was dealing with a case of acid reflux, but a medical checkup turned out to be a life-changing event.

In February 2021, Josie was diagnosed with a non-operable brain tumor. The condition causes seizures and other side effects that have impacted her in the classroom and socially.

“It kind of felt like a nightmare,” Evans said. “Every few minutes it would jump in my mind that she's diagnosed with a brain tumor. It was really scary at first.”

The family was able to get some assistance from the Jason’s Friends Foundation for treatments at Children’s Hospital in Denver. Team IMPACT, which had connected children with teams in every state but Wyoming, contacted the Casper-based Jason’s Friend and was given Josie’s name.

“She was really trying to find her footing at school and this match with Team IMPACT has tremendously impacted that in such a positive way with her desire to read about basketball and write about basketball,” Evans said. “And now she's the biggest fan of the Cowgirls.”

'Grateful for my life'

Josie’s bubbly personality was muted during her early interactions with the team. Initially, she was understandably shy around a tall group of elite college athletes. Players taught her how to dribble and shoot. That led to some practices turning into games of hide-and-seek in the Arena-Auditorium.

Eventually, Josie was her center-stage self again while bonding with the Cowgirls during off-court team activities.

“We went bowling and I remember she wouldn’t let me play my turns because she wanted to play with me and she wanted to chase me around the bowling arena,” Ustowska said. “I think it just took some time for her to get comfortable with us, and we understand that because obviously we're much older than her, but we are truly best friends right now.”

Josie, who made the trip to Las Vegas in March to be part of UW's run to the Mountain West Tournament championship game, gets straight to the point when asked about joining the Cowgirls.

What was it like to sign with UW?

“It was really fun, and I get to travel a lot more now,” she said.

Did you like basketball before this experience?

“No.”

What do you enjoy about the sport now?

“I like how you get to try to make hoops.”

How good is Allyson Fertig?

“Really good, especially at rebounds.”

Do you have a favorite Cowgirl?

“Ola.”

Evans asked Ustowska, who has had countless MRIs done on her knee, to help ease Josie’s anxiety about going through brain scans without anesthesia. The duo has formed a bond on their respective roads to better health.

“Obviously, it’s not the same thing. She had a head MRI, and I had a knee MRI, but I thought I could give her a little bit of advice how I go through that,” said Ustowska, who tore her ACL during the 2021-22 season and underwent another surgery in April. “After that she was so happy to come to me like, ‘Ola, I did it, it wasn’t that bad, thank you for helping me.’

“I love her impact being around us and, in her life, how tough she is. She just gives me motivation every day to wake up and be grateful for my life and how blessed I am to be healthy and how blessed I am to get to know her and have her around to give me a smile every day.”

Josie’s symptoms are mostly suppressed right now. The tumor has not changed or grown since treatments began, but Evans said the family is in a “wait and see” phase knowing Josie's situation can take a turn during puberty.

“Being a 7-year-old and being told you have an inoperable brain tumor, I don't know how she would even comprehend that,” Evans said. “She's been in therapy; our whole family has been in therapy. For the most part, she owns it. She meets kids at the playground and, just because we speak about it so openly and it's just a part of our life now, she tells kids, ‘Oh, I have a brain tumor.’ And then she goes along and plays.

“It's not a secret. It's something she deals with. I think for the most part, she handles it actually pretty well and in kind of a healthy manner.”

‘It brings me to tears’

During the middle of the season, four more words of inspiration were written on the whiteboard by Ezell’s staff:

Heather tough … Dylan tough.

UW’s first-year head coach took a leave of absence after delivering her first child, Dylan, prematurely. The Cowgirls posted an impressive 12-6 record while Ezell was pacing around a hospital waiting for her daughter to get strong enough to come home.

Ezell now understands the emotions Evans has been going through the last two years.

“Definitely when you become a parent it opens up your mind to a whole different set of expectations and worries and everything like that,” Ezell said. “First and foremost is the well-being of your little one. To be able to watch the way that Josie has grown and come out of her shell, and even the things that her mom has mentioned of how she is excelling in some reading and writing, just to be a small part of that and be a small part of her life and her health and continuing to make steps forward for her, I'm just so lucky that we get to be a part of it.”

The team waited until after the season to hold Josie’s signing day press conference because they wanted to make sure she had the spotlight to herself.

Evans and her fiancé, Zack Oliver, were in attendance. So was Josie’s proud older sister, Emma. They posed for a photo with their new basketball family after the Cowgirls’ five-star recruit signed her letter of intent.

“Here at the University of Wyoming and within the Cowgirl women’s basketball program we recruit student-athletes that are hard-working, have positive attitudes and most importantly are tough,” Ezell said at the podium. “We have a young lady sitting here that embodies all of those qualities. She has made our team better by just being around and being herself. I know that all of our players are better people because of her.

“You are a part of our 23-win season more than anyone else. You were the biggest part because you were the reminder before every game for us how tough we had to play.”

Ezell and her staff recently attended a production of “Mary Poppins” that Josie was participating in at the UW Lab School. The team previously dyed Easter eggs and went ice skating with their young star.

The relationship will continue as Josie and the Cowgirls, who return a talented cast that will include Fertig and Ustowska, try to win a MW title together.

Before thinking about what it would be like to see Josie cut down nets next March, Evans is going to soak up every second of this Mother’s Day.

“It's so touching to have my daughter be spoken about so positively and so inspirationally by this group of women who have so much going for them,” Evans said. “To hear them say that Josie has inspired them, it brings me to tears. She really is such a gem. So, to share her not only in her school environment but to share her on kind of a big stage with these athletes and to hear them speak so positively about her, to see the pictures where there's so much love between them is so wonderful to be able to share her. …

“I'm just really honored and I'm very lucky to be her mom and to be Emma's mom.”