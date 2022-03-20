Wyoming Cowgirls win triple-overtime classic over Tulsa in WNIT

LARAMIE – The Cardiac Cowgirls are still alive in the WNIT.

Wyoming, which opened the tournament with an overtime win over Idaho State, pulled off a 97-90 triple-overtime victory over Tulsa in the second round Sunday at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (17-12) thrilled the 2,412 fans in attendance with an instant classic that was reminiscent of the 2007 triple-overtime win over Kansas State en route to the program’s WNIT championship.

UW, which lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to UCLA last year, will host the Bruins in the third round Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Quinn Weidemann, who scored a career-high 25 points in Thursday’s win over the Big Sky champion Bengals, led UW with 23 points.

Allyson Fertig, the Mountain West freshman of the year, had 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the floor and 18 rebounds despite playing through foul trouble.

McKinley Bradshaw, who made some game-saving and game-changing 3-pointers, matched Alba Sanchez Ramos with 19 points each.

“I can’t even tell you how proud I am of this team,” UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said after the emotionally and physically draining win. “They just didn’t give in. They weren’t going to give in. When we got to the third overtime and went up, Quinn said, ‘We are winning this and we are winning it right now.’ You could just see the Allysons and everyone else say, ‘Yeah, we are.’

“They came out and got it taken care of.”

After Bradshaw and Wyvette Mayberry exchanged 3s to begin the third overtime, Fertig completed a traditional three-point play and Bradshaw buried another deep ball to give the Cowgirls an 88-82 cushion.

Weidemann made six free throws down the stretch to make sure the Golden Hurricane (17-11) finally ran out of enough oxygen to complete another comeback.

“First of all, it was crazy,” Fertig said of the experience. “I’ve never even been in double overtime before, so triple overtime, what is this? It was really fun.”

UW led 76-70 in the second overtime after a jumper by Sanchez Ramos, but Tulsa went on a 9-0 run aided by three Cowgirl turnovers.

Bradshaw, who was struggling with her shot throughout the first eight quarters and two overtimes of this WNIT run, splashed a corner 3 to tie the score 79-79 with 11 seconds left.

“I just yelled, ‘You got it. It’s you.’ She got squared away,” Mattinson said of Bradshaw’s season-saving shot off a set play in front of the UW bench. “Kudos to her. She could have gave in, she could have sulked, she could have pouted and felt sorry for herself. You know what? Not her. Game’s on the line, she showed why she’s an all-conference player.”

The Tulsa players thought they won the game at the end of the first overtime when Mayberry grabbed an offensive rebound and scored as the horn sounded.

But Maddie Bittle’s shot was clearly still in her hands as the shot clock expired, which the officials corrected after a lengthy video review.

Four seconds were put back on the clock, but Weidemann missed layup in traffic, sending the game to a third overtime.

“The swing by both teams is just huge,” Mattinson said of the sequence. “I give all the credit in the world to that team, their coach, their staff. I mean, what an effort, what a game plan they put together. You talk about tough, hard-nosed kids getting after it. Holy cow. For a long time, until they got into foul trouble, they only played six kids at altitude an they’re running the ball at you.”

Temira Poindexter scored a game-high 29 points and Mayberry finished with 21 points to lead the Golden Hurricane.

UW trailed by as many as 11 points in the third quarter and was down eight points midway through the fourth quarter before a 10-0 run.

Weidemann splashed a 3 to tie the score 62-62 and a basket by Fertig gave the Cowgirls their first and only lead in regulation at 64-62 with 1:44 left.

Both teams had chances to win the game in the final seconds but were unable to get shots off.

Three overtimes later, UW survived and advanced to the third round.

“I don’t see it as pressure,” Fertig said. “Coach G was just saying, ‘One more to survive.’ It’s like having fun and we’re more loose and confident than pressure games during the (regular) season, I would say.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.