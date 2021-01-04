Wyoming Cowgirls' winning streak ends at three in overtime loss to Fresno State

For the second time in three days, the Wyoming women's basketball team found itself in a tight battle with Fresno State. But after winning Saturday on Jaye Johnson's put-back at the buzzer, the Cowgirls came up on the short end Monday, falling 83-80 to the Bulldogs in overtime at the Arena-Auditorium.
UW (4-3, 2-2 Mountain West) took a 74-72 lead in the extra session on two free throws from junior Alba Sanchez Ramos with 4 minutes, 47 seconds remaining. But the Cowgirls didn't score again until Sanchez Ramos hit a 15-foot jumper with 13 seconds to play to cut the Fresno State lead to 78-76.
Maddi Utti made two free throws with 8 seconds on the clock to give the Bulldogs an 81-77 lead, but Sanchez Ramos, who finished with a career-high 27 points, knocked down a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game. Utti followed with two more free throws with 4.1 seconds remaining and Tommi Olson's half-court shot was off the mark , ending UW's three-game winning streak.
“I give Fresno credit," UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said. "They came in and they played tough and made some tough plays and got the split."
UW jumped out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter but Fresno State managed to cut the margin to 34-32 at the half. The Bulldogs grabbed the lead in the third quarter and held it until Dagny Davidsdottir made 1 of 2 free throws with 16 seconds to play to tie the game at 72-all.
Sanchez Ramos made 5 of 8 shots from behind the arc and grabbed a season-high nine rebounds, while Quinn Weidemann added 16 points, Johnson chipped in 12 and Davidsdottir had seven to go with 12 rebounds. Weidemann and Johnson were a combined 8 of 15 on 3-pointers as the Cowgirls finished 15 of 31 from deep and scored their most points of the season.
Wyoming returns to action next Monday and Wednesday with a two-game series at Boise State.