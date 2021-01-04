Wyoming Cowgirls' winning streak ends at three in overtime loss to Fresno State

For the second time in three days, the Wyoming women's basketball team found itself in a tight battle with Fresno State. But after winning Saturday on Jaye Johnson's put-back at the buzzer, the Cowgirls came up on the short end Monday, falling 83-80 to the Bulldogs in overtime at the Arena-Auditorium.

UW (4-3, 2-2 Mountain West) took a 74-72 lead in the extra session on two free throws from junior Alba Sanchez Ramos with 4 minutes, 47 seconds remaining. But the Cowgirls didn't score again until Sanchez Ramos hit a 15-foot jumper with 13 seconds to play to cut the Fresno State lead to 78-76.

Maddi Utti made two free throws with 8 seconds on the clock to give the Bulldogs an 81-77 lead, but Sanchez Ramos, who finished with a career-high 27 points, knocked down a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game. Utti followed with two more free throws with 4.1 seconds remaining and Tommi Olson's half-court shot was off the mark , ending UW's three-game winning streak.

“I give Fresno credit," UW head coach Gerald Mattinson said. "They came in and they played tough and made some tough plays and got the split."