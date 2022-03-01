Wyoming Cowgirls wrap up the regular season vs. rival Colorado State

LARAMIE – Motivation will not be a problem for the Cowgirls in the regular-season finale.

Wyoming will honor three impactful seniors – Tommi Olson, Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann – before Wednesday's game against Colorado State at the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., Mountain West Network).

“What they’ve meant to the program … they are the program right now, let’s put it that way,” Gerald Mattinson said on his weekly radio show. “They’ve been here for four years, been kind of the backbone of what we do every day.”

The trio helped Mattinson’s transition from top assistant to head coach after the retirement of Joe Legerski following their freshman season.

Last March in Las Vegas, Olson, Sanchez Ramos and Weidemann led UW to its first MW Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament berth.

“I’m definitely going to cry,” Sanchez Ramos said of what her emotions will be like during the senior ceremony.

This will not be goodbye.

The seniors plan to lead UW on another postseason run. They also have the option to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic.

But first the Cowgirls (14-11, 10-6), who have won eight of their last 10 games, will try to ride the wave of emotion to a rivalry win over the Rams (18-9, 9-8).

UW, which lost the first meeting 56-45 at CSU, can clinch the No. 3 seed in next week’s MW Tournament with a victory.

Following the disappointing finish in Fort Collins, the Cowgirls beat first-place UNLV (77-73) and smothered San Diego State (70-46).

“We were as tuned in defensively against San Diego State on Saturday, with some of the things that they did, as you could be,” Mattinson said. “I don’t think anybody could have defended them any better. We’ve just got to keep it rolling offensively a little bit.”

McKinley Bradshaw was named the MW player of the week after averaging 26.5 points on 54.1% shooting from the field and 6.5 rebounds. Allyson Fertig was named the MW freshman of the week for the fifth time after averaging 12.0 rebounds, 7.5 points and 3.0 blocks.

“We’re playing with a confidence, playing with an edge and going out there to win,” Olson saod of the team’s late-season surge. “I think (Wednesday) will be a good atmosphere for us.”

Weidemann only needed five points at CSU to become the 27th UW player to eclipse 1,000 career points. She only scored three points at Moby Arena but reached the milestone with a key fourth-quarter 3-pointer against UNLV and added 17 points to the total against SDSU.

“It was a lot of relief,” Weidemann said. “I definitely think I was a little tense for that game. It was kind of in the back of my mind. Once it went down, I was good after that.”

CSU is led by McKenna Hofschild (16.3 ppg, 6.7 apg) and Upe Atosu (15.1 ppg, 56 made 3s). The Rams lead the MW in defensive rebounding (30.5 rpg) and are third in scoring (69.3 ppg).

UW trails the all-time series 54-53 entering the first Border War matchup in Laramie since 2020.

