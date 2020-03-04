Wyoming eliminated from MW Tournament with semifinal loss to Boise State

But the Cowgirls had their worst shooting night of the season from the outside, making just 1 of their 13 3-point attempts. Boise, which got a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds from A'Shanti Coleman and 13 points from Riley Lupfer, went 8 of 26 from beyond the arc.

Yet UW outscored the Broncos 50-32 in the paint and shot 45.9 percent from the field to stay close. The teams were tied after a quarter, but UW trailed 44-32 at the half after Boise closed the second quarter on a 19-6 run.

"Without looking at the film, I really couldn't tell you what happened (in the second quarter)," Mattinson said. "I know they shot the ball well. I know we got confused a couple times on what we wanted to do with their on-ball screens."

The Broncos claimed their largest lead with the first basket of the third quarter. UW got within six entering the fourth and trailed just 68-63 with 5 minutes, 2 seconds left, but Boise responded with the next two baskets and kept the Cowgirls at bay the rest of the way.

UW shot 93.3 percent (14 of 15) from the free-throw line, but Boise wasn't far behind at 81.3 percent (13 of 16) in handing the Cowgirls their first loss since Feb. 8.

