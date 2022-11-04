Wyoming guard Emily Mellema provides spark off the bench for Cowgirls

LARAMIE – Emily Mellema committed to the Cowgirls before her junior year in high school.

The small-school star led Lynden Christian to a pair of 1A state titles during her prep career in the Pacific Northwest, but the basketballs stopped bouncing in Washington during the pandemic.

“They were the most consistent with me through everything. They were never like giving me doubts of how much they wanted me to be here,” Mellema said of being recruited by former Wyoming head coach Gerald Mattinson and his staff. “Once all the (AAU) tournaments got canceled, I wanted to commit earlier because of all the uncertainty of COVID.

“They seemed committed to me, so I wanted to be committed to them.”

That mutual commitment did not waver when Mattinson announced his retirement following the Cowgirls’ WNIT run in March.

Mellema, who played in all 30 games as true freshman, and her teammates had a hunch Heather Ezell was going to be in line for a promotion.

“We kind of had an idea throughout the whole season that was probably the plan,” Mellema said. “None of us were upset about it, we were super excited. We love G, we miss G, but Heather has been awesome so far, and we are really excited for what she’s going to be able to do.”

Mellema would be UW’s starting point guard if Tommi Olson had decided not to return as a super senior.

The protégé has embraced having her mentor around for the 2022-23 season, even though it means Mellema will come off the bench most of the time.

“I appreciate the fact that she accepted that I stayed another year,” Olson said. “She has a good head on her shoulders. She’s young but definitely head-over-heels further along than where I was at that point in my career.”

The 5-foot-11 Mellema averaged 3.7 points and 15.3 minutes last season. The early departure of leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw will give her more of a green light this season.

During UW’s 68-38 win over Colorado Christian in last Friday’s exhibition opener, Mellema finished with 13 points, four assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes.

“The big part with Emily is I think her confidence grew so much at the end of the year. We’re just continuing to see that,” Ezell said. “We continue to tell her, no backwards steps now, let’s continue building on that and getting better.

“She’s our point guard of the future. Tommi graduates this year.”

Olson scored four points in 17 minutes with fellow super senior Quinn Weidemann doing most of the damage on the scoreboard with 20 points on a 5-for-5 night behind the 3-point arc.

“They both handle the game so well, they handle our team and they’re two totally different players,” Ezell said of the Olson-Mellema rotation. “Tommi is going to set us up and run stuff, she’s going to get other people open. Emily is going to look for her shot a little bit more looking to score. …

“Tommi needs to be more offensive-minded, and Emily slowing down just a little bit and making better decisions.”

The Cowgirls play their second and final exhibition against Sioux Falls on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (2 p.m., MW Network).

Ezell wants her team to cut down on the number of turnovers made (14) and fouls committed (17) from the first exhibition. The first-year head coach would also like to see better shooting after UW finished 35% (21-for-60) from the field.

The Cowgirls open the regular season on Nov. 11 at North Dakota.