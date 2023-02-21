LARAMIE – Heather Ezell’s first season didn’t exactly go according to script.

But there’s still time for a Hollywood ending to her first year as Wyoming’s head coach.

Ezell, who announced she was taking a leave of absence on Dec. 17 to focus on her pregnancy, will be back on the bench when the Cowgirls (18-9, 11-5 Mountain West) host Nevada on Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium (6:30 p.m., MW Network).

Since giving birth to her daughter, Dylan Canyon, prematurely on Dec. 17, Ezell and her wife Justine have been in Iowa waiting for the baby to get released from the hospital and strong enough to travel.

The family returned home to Laramie on Sunday. Ezell is back at work as UW wraps up the regular season this week with an eye on making some noise at the MW Tournament in Las Vegas.

“It’s a handful of emotions, there’s no doubt,” Ezell said Tuesday when she surprised reporters by showing up for a media availability. “I just told my staff, meeting with them this morning, how thankful I am for everything they’ve done.

“Same conversation with the team of going, ‘Man, what you guys have done without me here, it made my life a lot easier being able to sit in a hospital watching my baby grow and not having to worry about what was going on here.’”

Assistant Ryan Larsen guided the Cowgirls to a 12-6 record, including seven road wins, during Ezell’s absence.

“It’s hard to even put into words,” Ezell said when asked about the job Larsen did as interim head coach. “Everything that he’s done on the court, off the court, all the daily tasks, I can’t repay him. There’s no way I can for everything he’s done. It made my life so much easier to be able to sit there and focus 100 percent on my baby girl knowing Ryan had it all taken care of. I never had to second-guess something or worry that it would get taken care of. He’s an amazing coach, an amazing guy and an amazing friend.

“Everything that he’s done, I’m just so lucky to have him and the rest of the staff because they’ve done such an awesome job.

Larsen was the head coach at South Dakota School of Mines before coming to UW.

Assistant Brooke Atkinson, who Ezell hired this year, spent the previous five seasons as the head coach at New Mexico State, where she was a WAC coach of the year and led the Aggies to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Fallon Lewis, a standout player for UW, is in her fourth season as a full-time assistant after spending four seasons in an operational capacity at her alma mater.

Ezell also said super seniors Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann set the tone for practices while she was focusing on her newborn.

“I’ve told this staff nothing changes for them,” Ezell said. “I want them to continue to do what they’ve been doing. Don’t think just because I’m here that it all changes and we go back to me making all the calls. There’s no doubt about that that Ryan is still going to be in a lot of control.”

Ezell said her daughter Dylan “still has some hurdles to go through” but returning to a sense of normalcy – coaching basketball and getting the Cowgirls ready to make another memorable postseason run together – feels good.

“Between the coaches and our team and our players, the way that they handled it, just gotta give them so much credit,” Ezell said. “It’s been awesome to watch. At the same time, it’s awesome to be back.”

UW is in a three-way tie for second place in the MW race with Colorado State and San Diego State. The Cowgirls erased a 15-point deficit to stun SDSU last Saturday will host the rival Rams in the regular-season finale this Saturday.