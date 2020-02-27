Wyoming tops Mountain West's best, continues streaking into league tournament

LARAMIE -- If Thursday’s performance -- or any of them over the last couple of weeks -- is any indication as to what’s to come for Wyoming’s women’s basketball team, the Cowgirls have to like their chances in Las Vegas.

UW continued its late-season surge with a 64-55 win over Fresno State in both teams’ regular-season finale at the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowgirls jumped out to an early lead and caught fire late to hold off the Mountain West’s regular-season champion for a fifth straight win that also secured the No. 3 seed for them in next week’s MW Tournament -- the same seed UW had in Vegas last season when it advanced to the tournament championship game for the first time ever.

“We played so well, and I think that’s what’s most exciting is that we’re going into the tournament and we’re playing the best basketball we have all season,” said forward Taylor Rusk, one of three seniors that went out winners in their final home game on Senior Night.