Wyoming tops Mountain West's best, continues streaking into league tournament

LARAMIE -- If Thursday’s performance -- or any of them over the last couple of weeks -- is any indication as to what’s to come for Wyoming’s women’s basketball team, the Cowgirls have to like their chances in Las Vegas.
UW continued its late-season surge with a 64-55 win over Fresno State in both teams’ regular-season finale at the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowgirls jumped out to an early lead and caught fire late to hold off the Mountain West’s regular-season champion for a fifth straight win that also secured the No. 3 seed for them in next week’s MW Tournament -- the same seed UW had in Vegas last season when it advanced to the tournament championship game for the first time ever.
“We played so well, and I think that’s what’s most exciting is that we’re going into the tournament and we’re playing the best basketball we have all season,” said forward Taylor Rusk, one of three seniors that went out winners in their final home game on Senior Night.
Wyoming will await either San Diego State or Utah State in its tournament opener Monday needing to win three games in three days in order to cut down the nets at the Thomas & Mack Center and get the MW’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which the Cowgirls haven’t played in since 2008. Fresno, which still won the league by three games, may be considered the favorite, though Boise State, which finished behind Fresno in the league standings, has won the last three tournament titles.
San Jose State matched UW’s 12-6 mark in league play with a 76-63 pasting of UNLV on Thursday and enters the tournament on a three-game winning streak. But only Boise has a string of victories as long as that of the Cowgirls, who haven’t lost since dropping a 74-71 overtime decision to New Mexico back on Feb. 8. UW, which handed Fresno just its second conference loss, likes its chances as much as anybody else.
“Night in and night out, you just go out, play and see what happens,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “I like where we’re at, I like what our kids are doing. There’s a lot of teams right there that are scrapping and fighting, and we’re one of them.”
The proverbial cherry on top of Thursday’s win was the fact it was UW’s 16th of the season, giving Mattinson the most wins for any first-year coach in program history. Selale Kepenc came off the bench to lead four Cowgirls in double figures with 13 points while Terez Vitulova and Jaeden Vaifanua each chipped in 12.
Rusk added 10 points for UW, which outscored Fresno 31-0 in bench points and turned in another stout defensive performance. The Cowgirls, who have allowed more than 55 points just once during their winning streak, limited the Bulldogs to 34.4 percent shooting from the field and always had an answer on the other end when Fresno did make shots.
“I think sometimes we can get stops and then can’t respond offensively,” Rusk said. “We had a couple of lulls tonight, but for the most part, a lot of different people stepped up, too, which was really encouraging.”
UW built a 28-20 halftime lead behind 10 first-half points from Vaifanua. The Bulldogs quickly cut into the deficit with a 7-2 run to start the third quarter, but Rusk scored the next five points for UW with a 3-pointer, a steal and a layup.
It ignited a 13-4 run that pushed the Cowgirls’ lead back to double digits with 3:38 left in the quarter. UW held a 45-38 advantage going to the fourth, one the Bulldogs trimmed to four with 8:09 left.
But nearly everyone had a hand in helping the Cowgirls come up with another response. Kepenc halted the Bulldogs’ momentum with a pair of free throws and combined with freshman McKinley Bradshaw for back-to-back 3s to match UW’s largest lead of the second half at 55-43.
Fresno responded with consecutive baskets, but Bradshaw came back with another 3 to push the Cowgirls’ lead back to double digits with 3:37 left. Rusk, Kepenc and Bradshaw combined to go 6 of 8 from 3-point range in the final two quarters, and UW connected on its last five shots from beyond the arc to keep its momentum going into tournament week.
“Everybody that went in contributed in some way, and that’s what you need at this time of the year in order to win some games,” Mattinson said. “I’m just so proud of our players and proud of our team. I can’t put it into words.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.