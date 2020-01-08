Wyoming women's basketball falls to San Diego State in overtime

Despite a career-high 28 points from Tereza Vitulova the Wyoming Cowgirls dropped their second consecutive Mountain West game Wednesday, losing 67-60 in overtime at San Diego State.

The sophomore opened the game with a personal 7-0 run and helped give UW (7-7, 2-2 MW) a 30-23 halftime lead. The Aztecs outscored the Cowgirls 13-4 in the third quarter to take a lead into the fourth, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Taylor Rusk and Alba Sanchez Ramos gave Wyoming a 53-47 lead with 2:32 to play.

Vitulova made 1 of 2 free throws with 10 seconds remaining to make it 54-51. Following a timeout, the Aztecs' Taylor Kalmer hit a 3 at the buzzer to force overtime. Vitulova scored the opening bucket of the extra session, but San Diego State went on a 7-0 run to take control.

The Cowgirls play at UNLV on Saturday.

