Wyoming women's basketball hosts Colorado State on Saturday

The Wyoming women's basketball team will try to stay atop the Mountain West standings when it hosts rival Colorado State on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (7-5, 3-0 MW) opened the new year with a 73-68 victory over Boise State on Wednesday that left them tied with Fresno State and San Jose State at the top of the league standings.

Sophomores Tereza Vitulova (12.6) and Quinn Weidemann (10.2) are both averaging double-digit points for UW, while fellow sophomores Alba Sanchez Ramos (7.9) and Karla Erjavec (7.7) and senior Taylor Rusk (7.8) are averaging a combined 23.4 points per contest. Vitulova also leads the Cowgirls with 6.2 rebounds per game and Erjavec averages a team-best 3.7 assists per game.

Colorado State (7-7, 1-2 MW) is coming off a 75-70 victory over Nevada on Wednesday.

Wyoming swept both games from the Rams last year and leads the all-time series 52-50.

