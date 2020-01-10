Wyoming women's basketball looks to end two-game losing streak

The Wyoming women's basketball team heads to UNLV on Saturday hoping to stop a two-game slide.
The Cowgirls (7-7, 3-2 Mountain West) are coming off a 67-60 overtime loss at San Diego State on Wednesday despite a career-high 28 points from Tereza Vitulova. The sophomore averages 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game to lead the team in both categories. Vitulova is the only Cowgirl averaging double-figure points.
Quinn Weidemann (9.6), Taylor Rusk (8.2), Alba Sanchez Ramos (7.6) and Karla Erjavec (7.6) average a combined 33.0 points per game to give UW some additional scoring punch.
The Rebels (7-8, 3-1 MW), who have won four in a row, have two players averaging in double figures in Rodjanae Wade (13.7) and Latecia Smith (12.9).