Wyoming women's basketball names All-Decade starting five

The University of Wyoming athletic staff on Wednesday named the Cowgirls' basketball All-Decade Team (2010-19).

The starting five includes two Wyoming natives in Hillary Carlson (Cheyenne Central) and Kayla Woodward (Sheridan). Also named to the team were Aubrey Vandiver, Marquelle Dent and Liv Roberts.

Carlson (2008-11) finished her career 11th all-time in scoring at UW (1,485 points), 15th in rebounding (627) and second in blocked shots (212). She was a three-time all-Mountain West selection.

Woodward (2011-15) finished in the top 10 in both scoring (No. 4 with 1,769 points) and rebounding (No. 8 with 812) and was a four-time all-MW selection. She also was a WBCA honorable mention All-American in 2014.

Vandiver (2007-11) was the 2011 MW Player of the Year and a three-time all-MW selection. She finished seventh all-time in scoring (1,654 points), fourth in rebounding (936) and eighth in steals (156).

Dent (2012-16) was a two-time all-MW selection and was twice named to the league's all-defensive team. The former point guard finished her career No. 2 in assists (514) and No. 6 in steals (181).

Roberts (2014-18) was the MW Player of the Year in 2018 when she led the Cowgirls in scoring (14.4) and rebounding (5.8).

