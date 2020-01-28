Wyoming women's basketball travels to Utah State on Wednesday

The Cowgirls (9-9, 5-4 MW) defeated San Diego State 81-67 their last time out and have won two of their last three games.

While sophomore Tereza Vitulova, who had a career-high 30 points in the win over SDSU, continues to lead the team with 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, senior Taylor Rusk enters Wednesday's game just two assists shy of 300 for her career. Rusk, who reached the 1,000-point career mark in the win over SDSU, would be just the fifth Cowgirl with 1,000 points and 300 assists.