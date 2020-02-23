Wyoming women's hoops hit home stretch jockeying for position among Mountain West's top group

LARAMIE -- Gerald Mattinson won’t be sweating any more than usual as he coaches his team this week.
Wyoming’s women’s basketball team has two regular-season games left in Mattinson’s debut campaign as the Cowgirls’ head coach. A longtime assistant who was promoted last year following Joe Legerki’s retirement, Mattinson has led UW to 14 wins, 10 of those coming in Mountain West play.
That’s already enough to ensure the Cowgirls (14-11, 10-6 MW) of being a top 5 seed in next week’s MW Tournament, an important designation for a team that’s trying to do what every other team across the country wants to do: Play in the NCAA Tournament. The only way that’s going to happen, though, is if the Cowgirls earn the league’s automatic bid by winning the tournament.
Fresno State, which has already clinched the league’s regular-season title with a 16-1 conference record, is the overwhelming favorite to earn the league’s automatic bid into the NCAAs. ESPN’s Charlie Creme has the Bulldogs as the lone MW representative in his latest projections for the field of 64.
The MW Tournament starts March 1 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, but only the league’s bottom six teams play on the first day. UW, Fresno State, Boise State and San Jose State have already clinched a bye into the tournament quarterfinals, meaning they'll get an extra day of rest and only need to win three games in three days to capture the tournament championship.
“I think that the way our conference tournament is set up, that’s one thing you kind of do just in general is keep track of where everybody is at,” Mattinson said. “Let’s face it. Trying to win four games in a row at any level at any place is really, really hard. I think you can get in and get a couple (of wins), but then fatigue is going to start kicking in.
“I’m not sharing that with the kids or whatever, but probably some of them will figure it out. But not worrying about playing on Sunday becomes a big deal.”
UW is tied with SJSU for third in the league standings, but the Cowgirls could climb even higher. UW, which trails Boise State by one game in the loss column, will take a three-game winning streak to Nevada (14-13, 7-9) on Monday before ending the regular season at home Thursday against Fresno State. The Cowgirls can still finish anywhere from second to fifth in the standings.
UW earned the tournament’s No. 3 seed last season and made its first-ever MW Tournament title game appearance with veterans Marta Gomez and Bailee Cotton leading the way. But Gomez, the Cowgirls’ leading scorer, and Cotton, the team’s leading rebounder, exhausted their eligibility after last season, and starting guard Karla Erjavec has missed the last seven games with an illness.
Mattinson said Erjavec, who’s averaging 6.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, is day-to-day heading into the week. But sophomore forward Tereza Vitulova (13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds) and guards Quinn Weidemann (9.7 points) and Taylor Rusk (9.2) have carried the scoring load all season, and Erjavec’s replacement, Worland native Tommi Olson, has averaged 4.8 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals since entering the starting lineup.
“I’m not going to say (this season) has been a surprise because I just tell the staff that I look at it and think it’s human,” Mattinson said. “I don’t know. I’m old school. I think you go out and you think you can win every game and should go in thinking you can win every game even though maybe somebody says. ‘Well, you’re kind of outmatched in this one, but maybe there’s a way.’ I’m really pleased with where we’re at.”
Monday’s game will be a rematch of UW’s 83-59 win over Nevada back on Jan. 15 in Laramie, but the Wolf Pack are playing as well as anybody in the league down the stretch. Nevada, which is fifth in the MW in scoring (68 points per game), has won five of its last seven games and four of its last five.
Mattinson doesn’t expect it to be easy for his team on the road as the Cowgirls continue to jockey for position near the top of the conference.
“They’re getting after you,” Mattinson said. “They’re very aggressive and physical defensively. They just come flying to the offensive boards and give themselves second and third chances.”
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.