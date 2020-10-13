 Skip to main content
Wyoming women's basketball begins practice Wednesday
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Weidemann vs Colorado State

Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann directs the Cowgirls' offense in their game against Colorado State last season at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Troy Babbitt, UW Media-Athletics

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team will finally hold its first official practice Wednesday. The Cowgirls were originally scheduled to open their season Nov. 12 against Montana, but the season was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced last week that Wyoming will open Mountain West play at Fresno State on Dec. 31, but a non-conference schedule has yet to be released.

Second-year head coach Gerald Mattinson welcomes back three junior starters -- Alba Sanchez Ramos, Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann -- for a team that finished 17-12 last season.

Weidemann and Sanchez Ramos started every game for the Cowgirls last season and averaged 10.2 and 7.2 points per game, respectively. Olson, a native of Worland, started the final 11 games and finished second on the team with 2.5 assists per game.

Also returning for the Cowgirls are seniors Jaye Johnson (Natrona County and Casper College) and Emily Buchanan (Southeast and Eastern Wyoming College); and sophomores McKinley Bradshaw of Lyman and Paige Toomer (formerly Paige Powell), who played at Encampment before graduating from Cody.

Gerald Mattinson

Mattinson
