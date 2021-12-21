 Skip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming women's basketball closes non-conference slate at undefeated Nebraska

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team heads to Nebraska on Wednesday for its final non-conference game of the season.

The Cowgirls (4-4) haven't played since a 71-45 victory on Dec. 12 against North Dakota State when they made a season-high 11 3-pointers. They'll be facing a Cornhuskers team that is 11-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten.

Junior McKinley Bradshaw leads UW in scoring at 13.8 points on 40.8% shooting and 5.4 rebounds per game. Senior Quinn Weidemann, who scored a game-high 14 points in the win over NDSU, is pitching in 9.9 points per game while 6-foot-4 freshman Allyson Fertig averages 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest. Sophomore Grace Ellis adds 7.4 ppg and senior Alba Sanchez Ramos leads the Cowgirls with 6.4 rebounds per game.

The Cowgirls' defense will be challenged by the 'Huskers, who are No. 6 in the nation with 84.5 points per game. Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley averages a team-best 14.5 ppg, with four other players contributing at least 9.0 ppg.

Following Wednesday the Cowgirls' next game will be their Mountain West opener Dec. 28 at San Diego State.

McKinley Bradshaw 2021 headshot

Bradshaw
