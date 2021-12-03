 Skip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming women's basketball comes up short in road loss to Gonzaga

  • Updated
The Wyoming women's basketball team stayed within striking distance but couldn't overcome a first-quarter deficit in a 54-47 loss at Gonzaga on Friday.

The Cowgirls (3-4) trailed 14-6 after the opening frame, cut the deficit to 25-20 at the half and pulled within 35-31 in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs held on for the win.

Sophomore Ola Ustowska scored a career-high 17 points, including a personal 9-0 run in the second quarter, to lead UW. Ustowska was the only UW player to finish in double figures, though, Leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw was held to two points but did grab a team-high eight rebounds.

Douglas freshman Allyson Fertig added eight points and seven boards for the Cowgirls, who return to the court Dec. 12 when they host North Dakota State.

Ola Ustowska 2021 headshot

Ustowska
