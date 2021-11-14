 Skip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming women's basketball drops defensive battle to Wichita State

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team was outscored 37-29 in the second half and suffered a 57-48 defeat to Wichita State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

The Cowgirls (1-1) held the Shockers to 36.7% shooting (22 of 60), but were just 17-of-54 (31.5%) from the field and 5-of-24 (20.8%) from behind the arc.

Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) led UW with 22 points, with Grace Ellis finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds and Alba Sanchez Ramos seven points and seven rebounds.

Wyoming plays at Kansas City on Thursday.

McKinley Bradshaw 2021 headshot

Bradshaw
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin

