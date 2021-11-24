 Skip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming women's basketball heads to Denver for Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic

The Wyoming women's basketball team will be looking to pick up its first road victory of the season when it travels to Denver for the Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic this weekend.

The Cowgirls (2-2) take on Tulane (4-0) on Friday before Saturday's game against host Denver (1-3).

Wyoming is coming off a 71-48 victory over Chadron State College on Monday in which junior McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) scored a game-high 16 points and freshman Allyson Fertig (Douglas) finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double as a Cowgirl.

Bradshaw leads UW with 16.0 points per game, followed by sophomore Grace Ellis at 8.5 ppg and senior Quinn Weidemann with 7.5 ppg. Senior Alba Sanchez Ramos chips in 6.0 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds per contest.

