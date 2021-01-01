Wyoming women's basketball hosts Fresno State to open new year

The Wyoming women's basketball team puts its modest two-game winning streak on the line Saturday when it hosts Mountain West opponent Fresno State at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls (3-2, 1-1 MW) haven't played since a 53-50 overtime victory at Northern Colorado on Dec. 20. UNC scored the final 13 points in regulation to force the extra period, but senior Jaye Johnson (Natrona County/Casper College) gave UW the lead for good with a late 3-pointer in OT.

Saturday's contest figures to be a contrast in styles as Fresno State (3-3, 1-1 MW) averages 84.2 points per game but allows 78,0, which is last in the league. Wyoming, on the other hand, is last in the MW in scoring at 59.0 points per game, but has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 64.4 points per contest.

Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) leads the Cowgirls in scoring at 13.0 points per game while junior Alba Sanchez Ramos pitches in 10.2 ppg. Junior Quinn Weidemann adds 8.6 ppg and senior Dagny Davidsdottir 8.0 and a team-best 5.4 rebounds per outing. Junior Tommi Olson (Worland) has done a little bit of everything for the Cowgirls as she averages 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals.