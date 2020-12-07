Wyoming women's basketball hosts No. 25 Gonzaga on Tuesday

The Wyoming Cowgirls have one more non-conference game before opening Mountain West play this weekend, and it’s a challenging one. The Cowgirls host No. 25 Gonzaga on Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

UW (1-0) opened its season Saturday with a come-from-behind 79-67 victory over Denver University. The Cowgirls trailed throughout before tying the game heading to the fourth quarter and then outscoring the Pioneers 10-0 over the final 4 minutes.

Sophomore guard McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) had 18 points to lead the Cowgirls, who also got double-digit scoring from senior Dagny Davidsdottir (14) and juniors Alba Sanchez Ramos (12) and Quinn Weidemann (11).

Gonzaga (1-2) opened its season with a 79-72 loss to then-No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 29 before defeating South Dakota 54-50 on Nov. 30. The Bulldogs dropped a 75-72 overtime decision to South Dakota State on Sunday.

Senior guard Jill Townsend leads Gonzaga in scoring at 23.1 points per game and is the only Bulldog averaging in double figures.

Following Tuesday’s game the Cowgirls jump into conference action as they travel to Vegas for a two-game series against UNLV on Friday and Sunday. Wyoming then hosts Northern Colorado on Dec. 20 in its final non-conference game of the season.

