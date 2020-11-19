Wyoming women's basketball picked to finish fifth in Mountain West

The Wyoming women's basketball team is expected to be in the middle of the pack in the Mountain West this season, according to league coaches and media members.

In the preseason ranking released Thursday, the Cowgirls were picked to finish fifth behind league defending regular-season champion Fresno State, San Jose State, MW tournament champion Boise State and San Diego State.

Wyoming returns three starters from last year's team that finished 17-12 overall and in third place in the league standings at 12-6. UW lost to Boise State in the semifinals of the MW tournament.

Juniors Quinn Weidemann and Alba Sanchez Ramos both started all 29 games for the Cowgirls last season, with the 5-foot-9 Weidemann averaging 10.2 points per game and the 6-0 Sanchez Ramoz pitching in 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest. Also returning is 5-6 junior guard Tommi Olson, who started 11 games and averaged 2.6 points, 6-5 rebounds and 4.0 steals in those starts. Olson also led the team in steals with 36.

Second-year head coach Gerald Mattinson also returns four in-state products who saw playing time last season.