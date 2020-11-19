 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming women's basketball picked to finish fifth in Mountain West
View Comments
MOUNTAIN WEST WOMEN'S BASKETBALL | PRESEASON POLL

Wyoming women's basketball picked to finish fifth in Mountain West

{{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming women's basketball team is expected to be in the middle of the pack in the Mountain West this season, according to league coaches and media members.

In the preseason ranking released Thursday, the Cowgirls were picked to finish fifth behind league defending regular-season champion Fresno State, San Jose State, MW tournament champion Boise State and San Diego State.

Wyoming returns three starters from last year's team that finished 17-12 overall and in third place in the league standings at 12-6. UW lost to Boise State in the semifinals of the MW tournament.

Juniors Quinn Weidemann and Alba Sanchez Ramos both started all 29 games for the Cowgirls last season, with the 5-foot-9 Weidemann averaging 10.2 points per game and the 6-0 Sanchez Ramoz pitching in 7.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest. Also returning is 5-6 junior guard Tommi Olson, who started 11 games and averaged 2.6 points, 6-5 rebounds and 4.0 steals in those starts. Olson also led the team in steals with 36.

Second-year head coach Gerald Mattinson also returns four in-state products who saw playing time last season.

Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw (Lyman) averaged 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds off the bench while classmate Paige Toomer (Cody) played in only three games before missing the rest of the season with a knee injury. Senior Emily Buchanan (Southeast/Eastern Wyoming) saw action in five games and senior Jaye Johnson (Natrona County/Casper College) played in 24 games.

The Cowgirls are scheduled to open the season Dec. 5 with a home game against Denver University.

+1 
Quinn Weidemann

Weidemann
+1 
Alba Sanchez Ramos

Sanchez Ramos
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News