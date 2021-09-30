Wyoming women's basketball prepares for another run after winning MWC Tournament

LARAMIE – In some ways, it feels like the Gerald Mattinson era is just getting started.
With a bang.
The Wyoming women’s basketball program is coming off its first Mountain West Conference tournament title.
The Cowgirls return 10 players from that historic run -- four wins in four nights in Las Vegas before playing UCLA in the NCAA Tournament -- including standouts McKinley Bradshaw, Tommi Olson, Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann.
But Mattinson, an assistant at UW under Joe Legerski for 16 seasons prior to his promotion two years ago, is entering the final year of his current contract at the age of 62.
“I’m old,” Mattinson said. “I’m at the age where I’m going to do this like my players. I’m going to go day to day, month to month, game to game, do the best I can and then see where that puts us.”
Dealing with COVID-19 protocols, five late-season cancellations by other teams and then cutting down the nets at the Thomas & Mack Center without being able to celebrate with any UW fans took its toll.
However, the 2021-22 Cowgirls have the depth, experience and talent to make Mattinson feel young again, especially if the group competes for a MWC regular-season championship and is playing its best basketball again in March.
UW conducted the first official team practice of the season Tuesday.
“One of the things that the run has done, and winning last year at the tournament has done, I think they realize what they had to put in to get that done,” Mattinson said Thursday during a Zoom call with the media. “And what they have to do now with them having a little bit bigger target on their back, now that they’re one of the teams that everybody is going to come after.
"Hopefully, that edge stays there for a while. I think with the veterans it will.”
Bradshaw led the team in scoring (11.7 points) off the bench last season. The junior guard from Lyman is expected to have an even bigger role this season with starter Jaye Johnson having graduated.
Olson, one of the best all-around players in the MWC, averaged 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and set the conference tournament record for steals (17). The 5-foot-6 senior guard from Worland set the tone for the seventh-seeded Cowgirls’ postseason wins over No. 10 Utah State (69-41), No. 2 UNLV (72-56), No. 6 Boise State (53-38) and No. 4 Fresno State (59-56).
Sanchez Ramos averaged 10.3 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds last season. The senior guard from Spain also had the NCAA Tournament berth-clinching block at the buzzer of the tense MWC tournament championship game against Fresno State.
Weidemann averaged 11.0 points and shot 39.8% from 3-point range last season. The senior guard from Omaha, Nebraska, was on the all-MWC defensive team and was voted the MWC tournament most valuable player after averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in Las Vegas.
“Right now they are playing really well, all of them are,” Mattinson said of his established leaders. “What they’re doing right now for our three freshmen, and even for a couple of the returners, is they’ve shown the consistency and the effort that you have to have every day in practice, every day in our workouts, just how hard you have to play.
"All of our returners have become a little more vocal. They’re holding themselves, but also some of the other players, a little more accountable.”
UW must replace Dagny Davidsdottir, who averaged 9.0 points and 5.4 rebounds after arriving last year as a graduate transfer, in the post.
Four different players, including 6-4 true freshman center Allyson Fertig from Douglas, are competing to take over the five position.
“She’s right there in the mix,” Mattinson said of Fertig, the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year the last two seasons who led the Bearcats to three Class 3A state championships. “She’s very talented, very skilled, and before it’s all said and done, I think she has a chance to have a great career here.”
The Cowgirls will host an open practice on Oct. 9 at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, which is Mattinson’s home town.
UW opens the season Nov. 9 against CSU-Pueblo at the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowgirls also have non-conference road games at Gonzaga (Dec. 3) and Nebraska (Dec. 22) before MWC play begins with road games at San Diego State (Dec. 28) and UNLV (Dec. 31).
“Maybe we beefed it up too much, I don’t know,” Mattinson said of the non-conference slate. “We’re going to go out and play as hard as we can and get better each game. Our ultimate goal is still to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season and use whatever happens, wins or losses, as learning experiences”
The Cowgirls finished 17-12 overall and 12-6 in the MWC (third) during the 2019-20 season when Mattinson took over following Legerski’s retirement. Last year’s team was 14-10 overall and 8-8 in regular-season conference play.
This season’s MWC home opener is Jan. 3 against Boise State. The Broncos had a 13-game winning streak in the conference tournament before getting bounced by UW in the semifinals last March.
Mattinson would like to experience some more madness in 2022 before looking ahead to his long-term future leading the program.
“I think the tournament is probably the key to this league,” Mattinson said. “Obviously, we would like to be playing that last week for a (regular-season) conference championship.”
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn