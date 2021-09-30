Wyoming women's basketball prepares for another run after winning MWC Tournament

Weidemann averaged 11.0 points and shot 39.8% from 3-point range last season. The senior guard from Omaha, Nebraska, was on the all-MWC defensive team and was voted the MWC tournament most valuable player after averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in Las Vegas.

“Right now they are playing really well, all of them are,” Mattinson said of his established leaders. “What they’re doing right now for our three freshmen, and even for a couple of the returners, is they’ve shown the consistency and the effort that you have to have every day in practice, every day in our workouts, just how hard you have to play.

"All of our returners have become a little more vocal. They’re holding themselves, but also some of the other players, a little more accountable.”

UW must replace Dagny Davidsdottir, who averaged 9.0 points and 5.4 rebounds after arriving last year as a graduate transfer, in the post.

Four different players, including 6-4 true freshman center Allyson Fertig from Douglas, are competing to take over the five position.