Wyoming women's basketball team heads to Kansas City for first road game

The University of Wyoming women's basketball team gets its first road test of the season Thursday when it plays at Kansas City.

The Cowgirls (1-1) are coming off a 57-48 home loss to Wichita State on Saturday in which they shot just 31.5% from the field. Junior McKinley Bradshaw had 22 points in the loss and sophomore Grace Ellis set career marks with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Bradshaw leads UW with 14.5 points per game, followed by Ellis (12.0), and seniors Alba Sanchez Ramos (9.0) and Quinn Weidemann (8.5). Sanchez Ramos is the top rebounder at 7.0 boards per game, with Ellis grabbing 6.5 per contest. Senior point guard Tommi Olson is sixth in the nation with a 10-to-1 assist-to-turnover margin.

Following the game against the Roos (1-1), the Cowgirls host Chadron State College on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium.

