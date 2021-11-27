Wyoming women's basketball team routs Denver to even record at 3-3

The Wyoming women's basketball team jumped out to a 28-11 after the first quarter and cruised to an 81-51 victory over host Denver in the Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday.
McKinley Bradshaw and Allyson Fertig scored 16 points apiece to lead the Cowgirls (3-3), with Quinn Weidemann (13) and Grace Ellis (11) also finishing in double digits.
UW is back in action Friday when it plays at Gonzaga on Friday.
