UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming women's basketball team routs Denver to even record at 3-3

The Wyoming women's basketball team jumped out to a 28-11 after the first quarter and cruised to an 81-51 victory over host Denver in the Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday.

McKinley Bradshaw and Allyson Fertig scored 16 points apiece to lead the Cowgirls (3-3), with Quinn Weidemann (13) and Grace Ellis (11) also finishing in double digits.

UW is back in action Friday when it plays at Gonzaga on Friday.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

