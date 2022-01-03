 Skip to main content
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming's Allyson Fertig earns Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors

Wyoming's Allyson Fertig was named the Mountain West Basketball Freshman of the Week honors, it was announced on Monday.

Fertig, a 6-foot-4 freshman from Douglas, averaged 11.0 points and 10.5 rebounds in two games last week for the Cowgirls (5-6, 1-1 MW). Fertig had 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds in a win at San Diego State and followed that with a 10-point, nine-rebound effort in a loss at UNLV.

She has averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game since joining the starting lineup on Dec. 12.

UW was scheduled to host Boise State in its MW home opener Monday, but that game was postponed due to coronavirus-related issues within the Cowgirls' program. Wyoming is slated to play at San Jose State on Thursday.

Allyson Fertig 2021 headshot

Fertig
