University of Wyoming freshman Malene Pedersen was honored as the Mountain West freshman of the week on Monday.

Pedersen, a 5-foot-11 guard from Denmark, scored a career-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting to help lead the Cowgirls (6-3) to a 72-43 victory over Kansas City on Sunday.

Pedersen is averaging 9.6 points per game for UW, which takes a four-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Nebraska.