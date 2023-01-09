 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Wind River Casino Sports
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming's Malene Pedersen wins MW freshman of the week honors for 2nd time

  • Updated
  • 0

University of Wyoming freshman Malene Pedersen was honored as the Mountain West freshman of the week on Monday. She also won the award last month.

Pedersen, a 5-foot-11 guard from Denmark, scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including a 2-for-3 performance from behind the arc, to help lead the Cowgirls (9-5, 2-1 MW) to a 78-69 home victory over New Mexico on Thursday.

Pedersen is third on the team in scoring at 9.9 points per game. Her 13.7 points per game average in MW play puts her second on the team behind Grace Ellis (15.0).

The Cowgirls begin a three-game road trip Wednesday when the play at Air Force.

Malene Pedersen 2022 headshot

Pedersen
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News