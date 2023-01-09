Wyoming's Malene Pedersen wins MW freshman of the week honors for 2nd time

University of Wyoming freshman Malene Pedersen was honored as the Mountain West freshman of the week on Monday. She also won the award last month.

Pedersen, a 5-foot-11 guard from Denmark, scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including a 2-for-3 performance from behind the arc, to help lead the Cowgirls (9-5, 2-1 MW) to a 78-69 home victory over New Mexico on Thursday.

Pedersen is third on the team in scoring at 9.9 points per game. Her 13.7 points per game average in MW play puts her second on the team behind Grace Ellis (15.0).

The Cowgirls begin a three-game road trip Wednesday when the play at Air Force.