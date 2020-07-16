With roughly 270 test results back, Wyoming athletics still with no COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming has tested roughly 270 student-athletes and athletic department employees for the novel coronavirus, and all of the results have come back negative.

UW athletic director Tom Burman told the Star-Tribune on Thursday the department’s testing still hasn’t produced a positive case of COVID-19. So far, approximately 225 student-athletes and 35 staffers, including coaches, have been tested, Burman said, as the school continues to phase its student-athletes back onto campus.

“From that perspective, things are good,” Burman said in a phone interview. “We had a few kids who’ve had some symptoms. We were worried, and we retested them. But they came back negative. Once you get one, it’s going to take some work to get the numbers down.”

UW began bringing its student-athletes, including football players, back to campus the first week of June for voluntary workouts. The school announced then that there were no positive results among 166 athletes and staffers that had been tested.