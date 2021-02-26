Wyoming 174-pounder Hayden Hastings ranked No. 7 in latest wrestling rankings

University of Wyoming redshirt junior Hayden Hastings is No 7 in the latest coaches rankings for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. Hastings, a native of Sheridan, is one of eight Cowboys to appear in the latest rankings.
Stephen Buchanan also made the top 10 as he is ranked No. 10 at 197. Four other Cowboys are listed in the top 20: Tate Samuelson (No. 11 at 184), Brian Andrews (No. 14 at heavyweight), Jacob Wright (No. 18 at 157) and Job Greenwood (No. 19 at 133).
Rounding out the rankings for UW are Cole Moody (No. 24 at 165) and Chase Zollman (No. 27 at 141).
The Cowboys will be back in action March 6-7 at the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
