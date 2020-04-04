Wyoming AD Tom Burman is taking a pay cut. Will coaches be required to follow his lead?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LARAMIE -- In response to the financial impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on college sports, athletic departments across the country are turning to pay cuts as the most immediate course of action to try to make up for lost revenue.

For example, Iowa State is expecting a $5 million shortfall to its athletic department’s annual budget. So athletic director Jamie Pollard announced earlier this week that all coaches and certain additional staff members would have their salaries reduced for one year as well as a one-year suspension of coaches’ bonuses and incentives.

At Wyoming, the trimming is starting at the top.

UW athletic director Tom Burman announced Wednesday he has decided to voluntarily cut his pay this year by 10 percent. He told the Star-Tribune that will equate to roughly $30,000 out of his own pocket.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a couple of weeks,” Burman said. “For me, it just came down to, as a leader, you’ve got to lead by example. My choice, rather than make a donation, it was easier for me to just reduce my salary.”