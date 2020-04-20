Wyoming administrator making masks for the return of student-athletes

LARAMIE -- With most colleges shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, when student-athletes around the country will be able to return to their respective campuses is anyone’s guess.
But China Jude is doing her part to try to keep those at the University of Wyoming safe whenever they do.
Jude, UW’s senior associate athletic director for administration, is using some of her free time to sew masks for student-athletes to use once things return to normal. UW had an extended spring break in March before moving all classes online and closing its residence halls in response to the pandemic, so many students, including athletes, are back home.
As of Sunday, Jude said she’d sewn roughly 30 masks. She doesn’t plan to stop until she’s made 500.
“I’m so missing them right now, but when they come back, many of them are probably not going to pay attention about bringing a mask back,” said Jude, who was hired at UW in 2018 after serving as the assistant vice president and athletic director at Queens (New York) College. “It’s not probably going to be one of their top focuses, so I wanted to do that.”
The idea came to Jude once she started to realize just how much masks would be in demand even before much of the sports world was brought to a halt.
The Mountain West was one of the few conferences that completed its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments before sporting events nationwide began getting canceled and postponed. Jude said she wanted to purchase masks while in Las Vegas the first week of March to watch UW’s teams compete, but the rush was already on.
“No masks. None,” Jude said. “And this is way before the feds said to start wearing the masks. So I said, ‘You know what, I can make masks. This is going to be easy.’”
Jude began teaching herself by watching YouTube videos and sewed her first few masks by hand using old T-shirts, though the production has been tweaked since then.
“I thought, ‘OK, this is pretty cool,’ but I knew that cloth was not going to help anything,” Jude said. “You had to have something to protect it.”
So, I spent a lot of time on these facemasks. Finished up with 20 brown ones. I going to switch to gold. Ultimate goal is 500. I have only made 30 but this is a marathon, not a sprint. pic.twitter.com/KOW0bfO5p2— China (@ChinaJude) April 20, 2020
Jude is now using different cloth face coverings, including a cotton-polyester blend, and leaving a pocket in which filters can be inserted. The MERV-13 air filters can be changed as needed.
To help speed up the process, Jude started using a computerized sewing machine that she recently bought. She said it takes approximately 20 minutes to make a mask, and it only takes that long because of the detail she puts into them to make sure they’re sturdy.
Her goal is to sew 10 masks per week until she gets to 500.
“The last time I’d sewn anything officially on a sewing machine is when I was in the seventh grade. It had been that long because I’m always taking things to the tailor,” Jude said. “I think that sewing machine sat there for about 24 hours, and I said, ‘This will not be the first thing I buy and not use. I’m determined to know how to use this new, computerized sewing machine.’ So all I did was look on YouTube on how to use the sewing machine that I purchased.
“It’s not an N95 (respirator mask), but the filter supports it where it’s the closest thing you’re going to get without having an N95.”
Jude has sent some of her masks to her son and his family in Washington. She said there are some students and athletes still in town that she may contact to see if they would be interested. As for student-athletes who are still out of town, Jude didn’t rule out getting masks to some of them by mail if allowed.
“It will just depend,” she said “I have to run everything through compliance.”
Jude said the one thing she won’t do is sell her masks. For any UW athletes wanting to wear them whenever they return but don’t already have one, they’ll be waiting.
“We don’t know what world we’re going to be living in for the next three, six, nine, 12 months and beyond. We don’t know,” Jude said. “But if we are going to be in a world or culture where we’re going to have to be focusing on wearing these, then let’s try to figure out how to make it work. It’s a scary world to be in, but it is very realistic. And I hope that more people are going to be in tune and conscious about these health and safety strategies that are being put in place now.”
