Wyoming administrator making masks for the return of student-athletes

Her goal is to sew 10 masks per week until she gets to 500.

“The last time I’d sewn anything officially on a sewing machine is when I was in the seventh grade. It had been that long because I’m always taking things to the tailor,” Jude said. “I think that sewing machine sat there for about 24 hours, and I said, ‘This will not be the first thing I buy and not use. I’m determined to know how to use this new, computerized sewing machine.’ So all I did was look on YouTube on how to use the sewing machine that I purchased.

“It’s not an N95 (respirator mask), but the filter supports it where it’s the closest thing you’re going to get without having an N95.”

Jude has sent some of her masks to her son and his family in Washington. She said there are some students and athletes still in town that she may contact to see if they would be interested. As for student-athletes who are still out of town, Jude didn’t rule out getting masks to some of them by mail if allowed.

“It will just depend,” she said “I have to run everything through compliance.”